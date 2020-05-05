JANUARY 1, 1942 - MAY 2, 2020 Garland Edward Jones, 78, passed away Saturday morning, May 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Jones was born January 1, 1942 in Spray, NC (now Eden) to the late Sherman and Irene Turner Jones. He was a US Navy veteran, having served from 1960 to 1964 on the aircraft carrier, the USS Boxer. Garland retired from Duke Power. He had worked as a reserve police officer for City of Eden and the Sheriff's Department for a total of 25 years. He is survived by his son, Eddie Jones and wife, Dawn of Eden; four grandchildren, Caroline Jones Harris and husband, Jacob, Ben Jones, Jason Jones and Meagan Jones; brother, Billy Jones; sister, Libby Jones; and daughter-in-law, Connie Jones. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Frankie E. Jones and brother, Wilbert Jones. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd., Eden, NC 27288

