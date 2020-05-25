JULY 3, 1930 - MAY 24, 2020 Siler City,NC - Elsie Brafford Jones 07/03/1930--05/24/2020,passed away quietly in Clapp's Nursing Home as a result of complications from pneumonia. She was a native of Pittsboro and previously resided in Siler City, NC. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Roy and Nellie Parrish Brafford, 6 siblings, her husband of 62 years, Samuel Reid Jones, and her daughter, Wanda Jones Bray. Mrs. Jones was a member of the Siler City Pentecostal Holiness Church and was retired from textiles and enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her son: Samuel R. Jones, Jr. (Angela), grandchildren Ashleigh Bray Lemons (Travis); Stephanie Jones Smith (Josh), Matthew Reid Jones (Jamie), great-grandchildren, Brayleigh and Brinden Lemons, Jaxon and Madelyn Smith, Carter and Jace Jones; son-in-law, Craig Bray; sisters-in-law, Bernice Jones Shore and Lois Brafford Bradshaw, as well as several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Siler City with her nephew, Rev. Paul Brafford officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Dementia Alliance of NC, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615 Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the Jones Family. Online condolences may be made at wwwpughfuneralhome.com. Smith & Buckner 230 N. Second Ave., Siler City, NC 27344
