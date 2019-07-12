1923 - 2019 Elna Allran Jones, 95, of Friends Homes in Greensboro, NC, passed away July 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Guilford Baptist Church with Dr. Brady Huneycutt officiating. The burial, with military honors, will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Born in 1923, in Hickory, NC, she was the daughter of Austin and Annie Lee Rowe Allran. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Jones; sister, Madge Young; and brothers, Murphy Lee and Albert Allran. She is survived by her son Randy Jones and his wife, Deborah; her daughter-in-law, Libby Jones and her children, Kelly Nguyen, Matthew and Benjamin Jones; her son, Reed Jones and his wife, Sally and their children, Ryan Jones and Christina Shea. She is also survived by her eight great grandchildren, two nieces, six nephews and her "daughters" from Children's Home. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.