DECEMBER 23, 1933 - DECEMBER 24, 2019 Burlington Bettie Yvonne Pearce Jones, age 86, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Twin Lakes Community in Burlington, NC. Bettie was born December 23, 1933 to Presley and Estelle Pearce while visiting her grandmother Florence Lancaster in Youngsville, NC. She was raised in Raleigh, NC with her younger brother William Jack Pearce. Bettie dedicated 30 years as an administrative Assistant for the Greensboro City School System. As an active member of her church Centenary United Methodist, she led the Swing-Jones Felowship Circle and completed many mission trips. She was married to "her chef," Bobby R. Jones on January 1, 1953. Bobby and Bettie met at age 16 and spent 70 loving years together, 66 of them married. They were blessed with a sweet and caring daughter Karen Jones Barnes and two grandchildren Helen and Meredith Barnes. She was also blessed to have a special relationship with her son-in-law Tim Barnes. The celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Twin Lakes May-Foley Chapel at 2:00 PM by Rev. Russell Stott. The family will receive friends following the service at The Terrace Restaurant of Twin Lakes. The entombment will be held at noon on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Raleigh Memorial Park. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the incredible staff at Twin Lakes Community for their tender love and care. A special thanks goes out to the highly trained and loving staff at the Twin Lakes Moneta Springs Memory Care. Your contributions will be forever remembered. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twin Lakes Resident Assistance Fund- Memory Care, 3701 Wade Coble Drive, Burlington, NC 27215, Shriners Hospital for Children- Greenville 950, West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Hospice of Alamance Caswell 914 Chapel Hill Rd. Burlington, NC 27215 You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church St.
Service information
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
2:00PM
May-Foley Chapel of Twin Lakes
3701 Wade Coble Drive
Burlington, NC 27215
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
3:00PM-5:00PM
Twin Lakes The Terrace Restaurant
3701 Wade Coble Dr.
Burlington, NC 27215
Dec 31
Cryptside Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
12:00PM
Raleigh Memorial Park
7501 Glenwood Ave.
Raleigh, NC 27612
