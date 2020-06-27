Javon Dámike Johnson-Rumley was born on June 12, 2004 to Dorothea LeeAnn Rumley in Greensboro, North Carolina. Javon is the older brother to his baby sister whom he adored, Nina Noelle Bledsoe. Javon departed this earthly side and transitioned on with the Lord on June 22, 2020. To know Javon was to love Javon. His infectious smile could light up a room and bring so much joy. His love for his mom, his Nana, his "Greena" and even Sweet pea the dog was undeniable as was their love for him. Anyone who knew Javon knew just how much he loved his mama and his nana! He and his nana had a special handshake that solidified the true bond and love they really had with each other. On most days there wasn't an ounce of seriousness to be found in Javon. He brought laughter, humor, and lightness everywhere he went. You could find him in his room for hours playing his PS4, Call of Duty-Modern Warfare to be exact, yelling at his friends online. With his favorite snacks close by: honey buns and Reeses cups. His love for food was unmatched, grilled cheese sandwiches were his go to. If you truly knew Javon, then more than likely he changed your name to "bruh" several times, didn't matter who you were. He loved playing ball and going to pool with his friends. He loved his "Trap Music" and always had to have the newest shoes out. Although Javon's family meant so much to him, he found a family in his friends too. Javon, who was a rising junior at Eastern Guilford High, was surrounded by childhood friends, and classmates who grew to be more. His love for football provided a bond and brotherhood within his Wildcat teammates. Javon was jokingly called "the black Dr. Phil," because his warm spirit created a safe space that made his friends feel like they could talk to him about any issues or problems. The love and loyalty he had for them all was immeasurable and will never be replaced or forgotten. Javon was a huge fan of the Carolina Panthers and had dreams of one day attending Ohio State University, where he wanted to play football; however, he also had a back-up dream to be on a SWAT team. There aren't enough words to describe the treasure we had in Javon. He was respectful, helpful, well-mannered, brilliant and vibrant soul. Taken from us far too soon, we will forever cherish the memories and time we were allowed with him. Javon leaves to cherish his loving sweet memory: his mother, Dorothea LeeAnn Rumley of the home; his father, Greensboro; his sister Nina Noelle Bledsoe; maternal grandparents, Mary King, of the home, and Clayton Moore, of the home; uncles: John Daniels, Nicholas Daniels; aunts: Katheryn Dillard, and Patricia Murphy; godmothers, Tereska Chrisp and Whitney Miller; special sibling, Jordan Scales, and host of great-aunts and uncles, nieces, cousins, and friends whom he loved dearly. Javon's closest friends: Sequoyah, Big Mo, Elhadj, Cricket, Zhane, Howard aka Lee, Jaylen, Deshawn, Jordan, favorite cousin Emily. A service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at Guil-Rand Memorial Cemetery, 6901 Appletree Rd., High Point, NC 27263.
