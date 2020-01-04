Ronnie Eugene Johnson, 63, of Eden, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home. Military graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. A native of Russell Co., VA, he was a son of Harold Ellis and Mary Ellen Gilbert Johnson and had lived in Castlewood, VA before moving to Rockingham Co. Ronnie moved to Rockingham Co. in 1978 and worked for the Reidsville Police Dept. for 16 years and then he worked with the Eden Police Department and retired with 12 years of service. He was currently working with the GTCC Police Department and had been a firearms training instructor and BLET instructor. Ronnie was a US Marine veteran and he was preceded in death by his wife: Donna Moore Johnson. Surviving are his sons, Adam Gray Johnson and his fiancée Stephanie Sutton of Jacksonville, FL, and Aaron Garth Johnson of Washington, DC; his parents, Harold Ellis Johnson and Mary Ellen Johnson of Castlewood, VA. The family will see friends from 6 till 8 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Citty Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Frank Moore, 128 Oakland Ct., Reidsville, NC 27320. Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Rockingham Co., P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
