APRIL 30, 1940 - FEBRUARY 13, 2020 Raymond Johnson, 79, of Reidsville, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020 at East Side Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Apple-Nunn Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at East Side Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, February 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the home. Raymond worked for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company for ten years and Lance Cracker Company for 28 years, where he became known as the "cracker" man by many. He felt his most important job was to his Lord and being Poppy and Papa to his grandchildren. Raymond was a member of East Side Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and director, RA leader, and the Senior Citizen Committee. He also enjoyed coaching Little League and youth baseball. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Western and Lossie Hazelwood Johnson, and brother, Otis Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Erlene Apple Johnson; sons, Darrell and wife, Haydee, Don Johnson and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Claire, Lauren, Caroline and Harrison Johnson; sister, Faye Lawrence; many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Hospice for the wonderful care Raymond received during his illness and his sister Faye Lawrence for her loving care she always showed him. To our church family, we will always be grateful for your love, cards, food and most of all your prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or East Side Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 362, Reidsville, NC 27323.
