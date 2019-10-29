FEBRUARY 23, 1924 - OCTOBER 28, 2019 Mrs. Pauline Broyhill Johnson, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully Monday morning, October 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rankin Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Scronce officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. Mrs. Johnson was born February 23, 1924 in Wilkes County to the late Howard Mort and Luna Mae Lowe Broyhill. Pauline was a faithful member of Rankin Baptist Church and a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. She owned and operated her own beauty shop for more than 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Floyd Johnson; 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Survivors include her children, Boyd Johnson (Mary), David Johnson (Hilda) and Sharon Euliss (Wayne); 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and a sister, Alda McNeil. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Johnson family with funeral arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
