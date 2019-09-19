JOHNSON, MR. EDGAR EARL DECEMBER 11, 1941 - September 13, 2019 Mr. Edgar "Earl" Johnson died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Doctors Community Hospital, Lanham, MD. Funeral service for Mr. Johnson will be 12 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Mt. Zion United Church of God, Inc., with final disposition at Lakeview Memorial Park. The Johnson family will receive family and friends at Mt. Zion UCOG, 11 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019. Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Johnson family. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

