OCTOBER 20, 1922 - AUGUST 31, 2019 Mary Robertson Johnson died peacefully on August 31 at Friends Home Guilford, where she lived for 15 years. Mary was born to James and Jessie Robertson in Stokes County, North Carolina on October 20, 1922. She graduated from Pine Hall High School in 1939 and then moved to Greensboro to work as a beautician at Myers Department Store's salon for nine years. She worked for Western Electric from 1951 until 1977, continuing with AT&T until retirement in 1986. Her tenure was 35 years. She was a member of Pioneers of America and the Young at Heart Club. She was a long-time member of Florida Street Baptist Church, and later in life was a member of Southside Baptist Church, where she attended Joy Sunday School class. Mary was a devout Christian. In addition to her parents and one sister and three brothers, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Johnson, who died on January 14, 1998. She is survived by her son, Robert (Bob) Lewis Johnson, Jr. and his wife Louise, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, and her daughter, Debra Bottomley and husband Peter Bottomley of Tiverton, Rhode Island. Mary had two granddaughters--Jennifer Erickson and husband Eric of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and Tiffany O'Connor and husband John of North Attleboro, MA. She had one grandson, Michael Peter Bottomley of Randolph, Massachusetts. She also had three great-granddaughters, Sydney, Maddie and Rory O'Connor, and one great-grandson, Axel Erickson. In addition to many nieces and nephews, Mary had a special niece, Russellene Angel of Greensboro, who was a constant companion and caretaker in her late years. Mary had many friends, but Jean Brincefield, in particular, was an extraordinary supporter and visited her on a daily basis over the last year while her health was deteriorating. The family will receive friends at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday, September 5. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. and interment in Guilford Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Southside Baptist Church, 1001 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406, or Friends Home Guilford, 925 New Garden Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
