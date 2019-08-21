Louise Derushia Johnson (1922-2019), a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at her home in Centreville, Mississippi on August 19, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lillian Derushia, husband, Lindsey Johnson, her son Lindsey Robert Johnson, brothers, Claude and Gordon Derushia, her sisters, Bessie Reynolds and Alice Edenfield. Louise is survived by her daughter, Pat Hale and husband Wade of Centreville, Mississippi; her son, Kenneth Johnson and wife Debbie of Walker, Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Johnson of Greensboro, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Richard "Ricky" Johnson and wife Mollie; Randy Clark and wife Dana; Kristy Callegan and husband Ryan; four great-grandchildren, Lindsey and Owen Clark, Julian Johnson and Cooper Callegan. Also many other relatives and friends. Louise was a retiree of Krispy Kreme in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a loving mother, granny and friend. Graveside services will be held August 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at Oaklawn Cemetery, Centreville, Mississippi. Pallbearers: Rick Johnson, Randy Clark, Ryan Callegan and Keith Wheeler. Arrangements under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.
