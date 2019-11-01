GREENSBORO Lillie Johnson, 57, died Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Love and Faith Church, 4344 Blackberry Rd. Regional Memorial Cremation and Funeral Service in charge.
