MARCH 23, 1924 - DECEMBER 4, 2019 Lillie Johnson, "Granny of the Alteration Shop" Lillie was born March 23, 1924 to Charlie and Mary Ann Snyder. She entered heaven on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, re-joining her friends and family with her Lord and Savior. Lillie was a loving, kind and sweet mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always put her children first in her life. All who knew her loved her, frequently referring to her as "granny" at The Alteration Shop and in the community. She worked at The Alteration Shop for 30 years and was a member of Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Mickey Alcorn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughters, Lisa Marie Sharp and Sandra Jean Vernon; brothers, Joe, Wesley and Buck Snyder; sisters, Nannie Smothers, Gracie Snyder, Lena Griffin, Sallie Carter, Cora Smothers, Mary Snyder, and Minnie Jones; son-in-law, Roger Vernon. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Pastor Mickey Alcorn officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. She is survived by her children, Glenda Minor and husband, Harold, John Johnson and wife, Frances, Betty Burge and husband, Gary, Shirley Vernon, Frances Walker and husband, Steve, Cathy Sharp and husband, Thomas; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the home of Glenda Minor, M.C. Walker Road, Reidsville.
