APRIL 17, 1934 - APRIL 18, 2020 Mr. Leonard Beck Johnson, 86, passed away early Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Guilford Memorial Park. Leonard was born April 17, 1934 in Davidson County to the late Grady Harvey and Susie Beck Johnson. He was a longtime member of Glenwood United Methodist Church and was a retired Reserve Officer for the Greensboro Police Dept. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Johnson; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Survivors include his children, Lenny Johnson (Teri) and Sharon Davis all of Pleasant Garden; 3 grandchildren, Matthew, Stefani and Kyle; and 3 great grandchildren, Adi, Harper and Elliot. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at George Brothers Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce-De-Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.