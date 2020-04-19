APRIL 17, 1934 - APRIL 18, 2020 Mr. Leonard Beck Johnson, 86, passed away early Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Guilford Memorial Park. Leonard was born April 17, 1934 in Davidson County to the late Grady Harvey and Susie Beck Johnson. He was a longtime member of Glenwood United Methodist Church and was a retired Reserve Officer for the Greensboro Police Dept. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Johnson; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Survivors include his children, Lenny Johnson (Teri) and Sharon Davis all of Pleasant Garden; 3 grandchildren, Matthew, Stefani and Kyle; and 3 great grandchildren, Adi, Harper and Elliot. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at George Brothers Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce-De-Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406

