William Howard Johnson, Jr., 85, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Blumenthal Jewish Nursing and Rehab Center after a lengthy battle with cancer. A 1 p.m. service will be held Thursday, February 20 at Lakeview Memorial Park in the mausoleum with Reverend Matt Smith officiating. The public is invited to sign the register book at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel on Tuesday, February 18 or Wednesday, February 19 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. William was married to Dorothy Carter Johnson, his wife of sixty-five years. He knew her as his loving and devoted mate. He was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church, where he loved singing in the choir and fellowshipping with his fellow members. William enjoyed planting flowers in his yard and a good round of golf with his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Johnson and Hazel Lucille Johnson, as well as a son, William Terry Johnson, of Browns Summit, NC. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Stephen and Phillip Johnson. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Johnson, sister, Carol Hill of Liberty, NC, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church Vision Fund, 4635 Hicone Road, Greensboro, NC 27405.
