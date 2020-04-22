Walter Allen Johnson, Jr., 91, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Hospice Home of High Point. He was born November 10, 1928 in Hartford, CT, the son of Walter Allen and Doris I. Hall Johnson. Walter received his master's degree in physical education from Springfield College in Springfield, MA. Walter taught and coached tennis and gymnastics for many years. Walter was the original director of the Nielsen Tennis Stadium at the University of Wisconsin. At the time the stadium was the largest indoor tennis facility in the world. Walter was a dedicated and loving husband and father with a zest for life and adventure. Besides spending time with his family, Walter enjoyed flying airplanes, motorcycles, tennis and playing the harmonica. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kristin Ann LaGrega; and a brother, Clifford Orde. Walter is survived by his wife of 67 years, Phyllis Giguere Johnson of the home; one daughter, Karen Johnson of Greensboro; five sons, David Johnson (Ann) of Los Angeles, CA, Daniel Johnson of Madison, WI, Donald Johnson (Kris) of Waunakee, WI, Douglas Johnson of Greensboro, Dwight Johnson (Janet) of Raleigh; one brother, Ronald Orde (Carolyn) of MA; sister-in-law Phyllis Orde of CT; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a soon to be born great-grandchild. A memorial service to celebrate Walter's life will be announced later when current health restrictions have been removed. Memorials may be made in Walter's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
