APRIL 1, 1935 - APRIL 29, 2020 John "Elwood" Johnson, 85, of Brown Summit, moved from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family would like friends to know they they can come by the funeral home to see Elwood and sign the register book. Elwood was born in Rockingham County to the late Charles and Cora Griffin Johnson. He was the youngest of 10 children and was the last surviving as well as being preceded in death by his son, James Darrell Johnson. Elwood worked in textiles for a number of years until he had an industrial accident, then he began a career raising beef cattle for the past 30 years. He was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church and the Guilford County and NC Cattleman's Association. Elwood loved bluegrass music and was an avid Yankees fan! John is survived by his wife, Ruby Loftis Johnson of the home; sons, Johnny Johnson and wife, Donna of Brown Summit and Robert Johnson of Greensboro; stepson, Jackie Martin and wife, Sheri of Greensboro; grandchildren, Shane Johnson, Farrah Johnson Darnell and husband, Richie, all of Eden, Casey Crawford of Grove, OK, Cody Johnson and wife, Stacey of Miami, OK and Callie Bergmann and husband, Joel of Grove, OK; 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church Food Pantry, 4635 Hicone Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
