THOMASVILLE Joan Johnson, 90, died Thursday, October 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, October 8 at Gospel Baptist Church in Archdale. Burial will follow in the Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery. Thomasville Funeral Home is serving the Johnson family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.