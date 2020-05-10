JOHNSON, EDWARDA R. JUNE 4, 1943 - APRIL 23, 2020 Edwarda Marie Reed Johnson passed away on April 23, 2020 in Rockville, MD. Edwarda was born June 4, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana to parents, William Edward Reed and Mattye Marie Scott Reed. She spent her early childhood years in Louisiana including time with her beloved great aunt Speight in Bogalusa, LA while her father worked in Africa for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In 1949, Edwarda and her parents moved to Greensboro, NC, when her father became Dean of the School of Agriculture at what was then A & T College (now North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University). Shortly thereafter Edwarda welcomed two sisters into the world. In Greensboro, Edwarda attended elementary school at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal School and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1960. Edwarda then attended Howard University (Washington, DC) graduating in 1964 with a Degree in English Literature. She pledged Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated while at Howard. It was also at Howard that she met her future husband while he was attending medical school. After graduation Edwarda took a job with the federal government in Washington DC. She left this post in 1968 to spend a year traveling in Ethiopia. In 1969 she married and to this union was born 4 children. The family lived in southern California for the next decade. Edwarda returned to Greensboro in 1979 and resumed her career with the federal government. As a kind, caring, and supportive mother she was very active in the PTA, dance classes, sports, scouts, along with being a member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer. After retirement in 2003 she enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. She had such pride and joy for her children's careers, marriages, and families. In 2019 Edwarda moved to Washington, DC to spend more time with her children and grandchildren. This Mother's Day she will be greatly missed by her 4 children and 6 grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, many cousins, and other relatives. Her memorial and internment are scheduled for July 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. McGuire
