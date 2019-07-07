GREENSBORO Doris D. Johnson passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. There will be a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. Doris was born in Biscoe, North Carolina on June 7, 1933 to the late Charlie and Flossie Dunn. Doris' life centered around her adoring family. She loved each and everyone with all of her heart and was always to be there for them and to serve them. She was a lifelong member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and raised her family in a loving Christian environment. Doris would always leave people with a laugh and a smile on their face. She became an avid golfer at 52 years old winning tournaments left and right. Doris was a book keeper and treasurer for Hubbard Lumber Company for many years. She was also past President of the American Business Woman's Association. She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Bobby L. Johnson; her son Gregory Vance Johnson and nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Gary Johnson (Beverly), Cindy Dunning (Bob), Kimber Scheinert (Steve); sister Betty Sedberry, brother Benny L. Dunn; grandchildren Chris Johnson (Jody), Greg Johnson (Paula), Josh Matthews (Lauren)Nick Matthews (Tiffany), Ashley Brewer (Keith) and Katie Robertson (Jordan). She is also survived by her great grandchildren Corbin, Austin, Mason, Miles, Sloan, Madison, Ethan and Samantha and her beloved companion Gracie. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is serving the Johnson Family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.