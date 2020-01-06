JULY 29, 1949 - JANUARY 4, 2020 David Harris Johnson, 70, of Reidsville, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Rockingham County Hospice Home. David was born in Reidsville to the late William Dolphus and Jean Hickcox Johnson. He graduated from Hargrave Military Academy Wingate College and attended NC State University. He worked at American Tobacco Company and managed properties for J. Huang Enterprises. He was predeceased by his brothers, William and Bruce Johnson He is survived by his wife, Myra W. Johnson; daughter, Kathryn A. Johnson of Southport, NC; granddaughter, Madeline F. Kay and husband, Steven of Greenville, SC; sister, Florence C. Johnson of Denver, CO. There will be a private inurnment at a later date with no formal visitation or memorial service. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or the Jimmy V. Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513
