CLIMAX Carolyn Loftis Johnson, 91, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 6103 Appomattox Dr. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.

