GERMANTON Bettye Kiser Johnson, 89, died Friday, January 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. Colonial Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Bettye Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries