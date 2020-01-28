GERMANTON Bettye Kiser Johnson, 89, died Friday, January 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. Colonial Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family.
Johnson, Bettye Kiser
To plant a tree in memory of Bettye Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.