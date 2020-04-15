MAY 5, 1933 - APRIL 11, 2020 Alan Francis Johnson, a native of Jamestown, passed away on April 11, 2020 at age 86. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Joanne LaPrade Johnson; his parents, Robah Vincent Johnson and Edith Haynes Johnson, and his brother, Frederick Wayne Johnson. Alan is survived by his children, Alan F. Johnson, Jr. (Beverly) of Greensboro, Ellen Patterson (Jeff) of Summerfield, Cindy Buzzard (Tom) of Raleigh, Carol Bolding (Steve) of Beaufort, NC and Chris Johnson (Kristy) of Raleigh. Also surviving are grandchildren: Courtney Stilwell (Tommy), Megan Davis (Jason), Taylor Johnson (Karla), Frances Beasley (Johnson), Nathan Price, Heather Davis, Will Bolding, Jon Bolding (Joanna), Soren Bolding, Alex Johnson and Kate Johnson. He is survived by five great-grandchildren: Jack and Gray Stilwell, Ryan and Peyton Davis and Charlie Johnson. Alan loved his family dearly. Alan graduated from Jamestown High School (1951) and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (1955). He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving as a navigator-bombardier. He retired from Thomasville Furniture Industries as credit manager and held several board positions in the Furniture Manufacturers Credit Association. He was a lifelong member of Jamestown United Methodist Church where he was active as Trustee chairman, Sunday School superintendent, Administrative Board, Chancel Choir member and member of the Austin Fortney Sunday School class. In retirement, Alan was involved in the preservation of the former Jamestown Public School and the establishment of the Jamestown Public Library, serving as Trustee chairman for many years. He spent many Wednesday mornings enjoying the friendship and work with the JUMC volunteer yard crew. A memorial service and visitation will be held at Jamestown United Methodist Church at a future date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Outreach Center Thrift Store, c/o Jamestown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 339, Jamestown, NC 27282 or Jamestown Public Library, P.O. Box 1437, Jamestown, NC 27282. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262
