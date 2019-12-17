Frances Ochs Jochum, 81, passed away on December 16, 2019, at Beacon Place Hospice Home in Greensboro, NC. She lived the last forty-two years in Greensboro as an active member of the arts, bridge and music communities, where she is mourned by her many friends and family. She spent her final year living at the WhiteStone community. Although Frances was raised in Oklahoma, she went on to travel the world, living in Chicago, Paris, Brazil, Antigua and California, before finally settling in Greensboro. She and her husband, Jim, lived in Japan for five years where she taught conversational English to students at the Kanto Gakuin, Women's Junior College in Yokohama. In addition, she taught English to the naval officers at the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Second Service School in Yokosuka. Frances spoke fluent French and Portuguese but loved the English language, and was an avid reader of books as well as a member of several book and bridge clubs. She was also a past member of Mensa, and a Gold Star Daughter (her father was killed in WWII). She enjoyed music and supported the Eastern Music Festival, where she and husband Jim provided a scholarship grant to help young aspiring students further their studies. Throughout her life Frances was a gifted artist and had the honor of having her work included in several private collections around the world. She earned her master's of fine arts degree at UNC-Greensboro, but also studied at the University of California at Berkeley, University of Chicago and the Academie Julien in Paris. She also worked extensively with her husband, Jim, on the design of stained glass panels and artifacts which decorate several homes around Greensboro and beyond. Surviving are her spouse, Jim, of forty-two years, a son Paulo Jose' Nery of London, a grandson William Lucas Nery of Chapel Hill; stepchildren, Sammie Jochum Goodwin (Rusty) of Lewisville, James Edward Jochum of Oak Island, and Michael Peter Jochum of High Point; stepgrandchildren, Kristen Reece Harrington (James) of Pittsboro, Kaitlin Elizabeth Goodwin of Pittsboro, Jacki Nicole Jochum of Burlington and Samantha Jochum Sykes (Daniel) of Gibsonville; stepgreat-grandchildren, Aurora Sky Collins, Arabella Eve Harrington of Pittsboro, Hunter Nicole Wilson of Burlington, and a special cousin, Marine Williams of Cathedral City California. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Doris Ochs and her daughter, Pamela Grace Nery. A private family service will be held at the columbarium at St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church in Greensboro. The family will receive friends at a floating celebration of Frances' life on Sunday, December 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Linville building at WhiteStone, 700 South Holden Road, Greensboro, NC. The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Wellness Center at WhiteStone and the Beacon Place Hospice Home for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eastern Music Festival, P.O. Box 2206, Greensboro, NC 27420. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Jochum family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
