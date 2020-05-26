December 29, 1928 - May 23, 2020 Mary Oliver Jobe, 91, a resident of Carolina Pines at Greensboro, formerly of S. Joyner Street in Gibsonville, died Saturday, May 23, 2020. Mrs. Jobe was a native of Caswell County and the wife of the late Gurley Cobb Jobe. She was the daughter of the late William Thomas Oliver and the late Henrietta Bradner Oliver. Mrs. Jobe formerly worked at the Minneola Plant in Gibsonville and later at Glen Raven Mills. She was a member of the Gibsonville AIA and Care and Share at Gibsonville United Methodist Church. Mrs. Jobe loved to bake for her family and friends. She enjoyed taking care of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Irene Jobe Brisson and her husband, Barry, of Reidsville; a son, Larry Donald Jobe and his wife, Bonnie, of Gibsonville; three grandchildren, A.J. Jobe (Kelly), Tyler Brisson (Meredith), Travis Brisson (Cari); two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Sam Jobe; two sisters, Barbara Phillips of Shelby and Matilda Frazier of Burlington and one brother, Vance Oliver (Dora) of Gibsonville. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Wilson Oliver, Tom Oliver, Nancey Smith, Martha Key, Roy Oliver and Bradner Oliver. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Alamance Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Pines of Greensboro for their excellent care of Mrs. Jobe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Alamance, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Rich and Thompson Funeral Service
