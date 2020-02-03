JULY 27, 1949 - JANUARY 30, 2020 Henry Jay Jinnette, 70, of Greensboro, NC passed away on January 30, 2020. He was born in Greensboro to the late Allen Jay Jinnette and Evelyn Hartsoe Jinnette. A celebration of his life will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 1:00 pm, at Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel. The family will receive visitors from 12:00-1:00 pm prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Lee's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. He was honorably discharged from the US Air Force. He was a member of the Guilford County Fire Department, Fire District 13, of which he retired after 25 years. He also retired from Greensboro Tractor of Greensboro, NC. He was an avid Ferroequinologist (a railway enthusiast or train lover) in which he frequented the NC Transportation Museum in Spencer, NC. Later he joined and was an avid member of Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Chapter A, of Greensboro, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Clark Jinnette; and brother, Preston Jinnette. Those left to cherish his memory include sons, S. Clark Sellars and wife Jenny and Jay Adam Jinnette; grandchildren, Austin Jude Sellars and Riley Florence Sellars; siblings, Susan Perkins and husband Marvin, Nancy Ellington, Judy Eshaghi, Billy Jinnette and wife Lori, Jimmy Jinnette and wife Ginger, Ricky Jinnette, Eddie Jinnette; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jay Jinnette, c/o S. Clark Sellars. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.lambethtroxlerfuneralhome.com Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
