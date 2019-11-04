DECEMBER 23, 1949 - NOVEMBER 2, 2019 Kernersville Mr. Wallace Wayne "Jess" Jessup, 69, passed away after battling complications from kidney disease on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Cone Health. He was born on December 23, 1949 in Rockingham County to Raymond Andrew and Helen Mabe Jessup. Jess Loved the Lord and was a member of First Christian Church in Kernersville. He was a kind and gentle man who had such a love for life and the gift of joy. Jess loved his family and friends dearly. He never met a stranger. He retired from Doggett Construction after 52 years of faithful service. Jess loved classic cars and enjoyed working in the yard. He will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Jess was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Faye. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Romona Jessup; three sisters, Carolyn Barham, Evelyn "Eggy" Hanlin, and Debra Callaway; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Jess will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Oak Level Church Cemetery in Stokesdale. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Friends and family are welcome to come by their home after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund at 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or to First Christian Church at 1130 N Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
