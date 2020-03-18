DECEMBER 6, 1923 - MARCH 15, 2020 Myrle M. Jessup died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Beacon Place. A private graveside service will be held at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. She was born on December 6, 1923 to the late Julius A and Georgiana McIntosh and was married for 39 years to John A. Jessup before he passed away in 2009. Mrs. Jessup is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary McIntosh, along with several nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Mrs. Jessup was preceded in death by her siblings, Carrol, George, Calvin, Faye, and Margaret McIntosh, Alda Beatty, Mary Mingus and Iolene Groner. Mrs. Jessup was born in Gaston County - Lucia area. She moved to Greensboro in 1952 as secretary-treasurer for Black Cadillac Oldsmobile, where she worked for 30 years. Her family would like to thank her nephew Jack Crawford and great-nephew Stan McIntosh for the excellent care she received from them, allowing her to live in her own home as long as possible. A memorial service for the greater community of family and friends will be held at a later date once the virus crisis has passed. Memorials can be made to: Morehead UMC, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is serving the Jessup family.

