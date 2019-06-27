CLIMAX Danny Roger Jernigan, age 60, died peacefully at home on June 24, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kimberly Beavers Jernigan; son, Danny Roger Jernigan II; daughter, Amy Leanne Jernigan; sister, Jennifer Jernigan Shadrick; mother Betty Sue Jernigan; nieces and nephew. He was a loving husband and a devoted father. His family always came first. He retired from USF Holland Trucking Company on April 29, 2019, after a lifelong career as a truck driver. In his spare time he loved to fish, garden and take care of his home and family. He will be profoundly missed by his family and friends. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Triad Cremation & Funeral Service Chapel with a visitation one hour prior from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial to follow in Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian, NC. Flowers are welcome, as are memorial contributions to Hospice of Randolph County, NC. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro are proud to serve the Jernigan family.

