APRIL 12, 1963 - FEBRUARY 24, 2020 Larry Scott Jenkins, 56, of Apex, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Larry and Jo Jenkins of Pleasant Garden, NC. His passion was his greyhound, Magnum. In his free time he enjoyed traveling, the beach, golf, and working in his garage workshop where he made custom birdhouses for his close friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Vanessa; sister, Teresa Jenkins McGraw; mother-in-law, Martha Teague; nephews, Chris McGraw (Cahlie), Joshua Gardener (Joyce), Jordan Gardner; nieces, Lindsay and Bailey Blackburn; sisters-in-law, Victoria Holland (James Blackburn), Vera Gardner (Paul); great-nephews, Ryker McGraw and William Gardner; great-niece, Paisley McGraw; aunts, Rebecca Davis and Sandra Pulley and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Kirby Teague. The family will have a private gathering. Triad Cremation And Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro
