Jack Brown Jenkins passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the tender age of 93. He will be missed, but we find comfort in knowing he is now with his sweetheart Peggy, and other loving friends who have passed on before. Jack grew up in Star, NC. He worked for the railroad, Sears and Keebler for 45 years. Jack was married to Annie Isabelle (Peggy) Monroe December 18, 1948. His life was filled with family, raising 6 children, enjoying 17 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren. As his posterity we honor and praise him for his loving example. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, fulfilling many callings though out the years, including Seventy, High Priest and Elder. He also served with his wife as a missionary in the Eden, NC Branch of the church, and as service missionaries at the Bishops' Storehouse in Greensboro. He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, father, Luther Glenn Jenkins, mother Leola Evelyn Brown, brothers Luther Glenn Jr. (Jenks) Jenkins and William Donald Jenkins. Jack is survived by his children, Pamela Petrash of Greensboro, Greg (Kerri) Jenkins of Greensboro, Gordon (Kathy) Jenkins of Randleman, Debbie (Ronnie) Beal of Julian, Lisa (Steve) Page of Concord, and Scott Jenkins (Aimee)of Elon. The viewing will be held at Forbis & Dick, 1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC, Sunday 5:30 7:30 p.m. The funeral will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 3719 Pinetop Road, Greensboro, NC, at 2:00 PM on Monday January 27. Interment will immediately follow at Westminster Gardens. Memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC, 27405.
Jenkins, Jack Brown
To send flowers to the family of Jack Jenkins, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
5:30PM-7:30PM
5:30PM-7:30PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Guaranteed delivery before Jack's Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints
3719 Pinetop Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
3719 Pinetop Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
Guaranteed delivery before Jack's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.