GREENSBORO Debra Jenkins, 64, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held 12 p.m., Thursday, October 31 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
