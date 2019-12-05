Robert E. Jeffries, Sr. was born in Alamance Co. on Dec. 12, 1943 to the late Howard Jeffries and Thelma Parker Jeffries. He walked through the pearly gates to heaven on Nov. 29, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. Robert leaves behind his wife Betty Joann Jeffries, sons Robert E. Jeffries, Jr. (Gwen) and Brock (Jamina); two grandchildren, Laila V. Jeffries and Joshua Graham Jeffries; siblings Rev. Carl Jeffries (Nancy), Margie Fyrar (Richard), Charles Jeffries (Wanda), Lonnie Jeffries, Joseph Jeffries (Pearle), Harry Jeffries, Elsie Brown (William). Siblings that predecease him are Willie Lee Jeffries, Mary Milton and Jessee Jeffries. Robert leaves behind numerous relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 12:15 to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 6 with service starting at 1 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church, 5716 Plowfield Rd., McLeansville, NC 27301. Woodard Funeral Home is in charge.
