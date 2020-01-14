JULY 30, 1933 - JANUARY 8, 2020 Ronald Franklin "Jeff" Jeffries, age 86, of Maryville, TN, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. And Katie Lee Hackley Jeffries; son, Clinton C. Jeffries. He is survived by his wife, "Micky" Jeffries; 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. The body was cremated and no services are planned. Condolences may be posted at www.mccammonammonsclick.com.

