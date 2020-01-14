JULY 30, 1933 - JANUARY 8, 2020 Ronald Franklin "Jeff" Jeffries, age 86, of Maryville, TN, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. And Katie Lee Hackley Jeffries; son, Clinton C. Jeffries. He is survived by his wife, "Micky" Jeffries; 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. The body was cremated and no services are planned. Condolences may be posted at www.mccammonammonsclick.com.
Jeffries, Ronald Franklin "Jeff"
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Jeffries as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.