SANFORD Novella Jeffries, 71, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Amos Grove Cemetery, Liberty, NC. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.

