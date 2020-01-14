GREENSBORO - Charles McAdoo Jeffries, 91, passed away January 10, 2020 at Beacon Place. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Greensboro.
Jeffries, Charles
