GREENSBORO - Charles McAdoo Jeffries, 91, passed away January 10, 2020 at Beacon Place. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Greensboro.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Jeffries as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries