August 26, 1938 - February 4, 2020 Charles Douglas Jefferson, 81, of Eden, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday night, Febuary 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Febuary 8, at 2 p.m., Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden, with the Rev. Douglas Bray, pastor of Rock of Ages Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens in Eden. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home and other times at his residence. Charles was born August 26, 1938 in Leaksville (now Eden), NC to the late Willie George Jefferson and Myrtle Rumbley Jefferson. He was a retiree of Karastan - Mohawk Division with 47 years of service. Charles enjoyed spending time with his late wife, Bernice, at their Buggs Island getaway. He was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed cookouts with his family and friends. Charles was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had a wonderful sense of humor, always bringing much laughter to family and friends. He is survived by his children, Jim Strickland, Debbie Leffew, Teresa J. Hawkins and husband Mike, Rick Jefferson, Rocky Petty and wife Vicky, Sandra J. Duncan and husband Clayton, and Randy Jefferson; 11 grandchildren, April, Michelle, Nicole, Whitney, Sandra, Chris , Brittany, Josh, Caysey, Denise, and Mindy; 26 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; special friends, Chuck Fair, Susan Turner, Carol Turner and Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Dehart; nephews, Buddy Crawford, Doug Crawford, and Tim Sanders; nieces, Brenda Clark and Lisa Howell; and his beloved dog, Charlie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bernice Parks Jefferson; mother-in-law, Nannie Gibson; sisters, Margaret J. Crawford and Frances J. Sanders; brother, Claude Jefferson; one great-grandchild, Cheyenne Stump; and nephews, Eddie Crawford and Donnie Crawford. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolencs may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
Jefferson, Charles Douglas
