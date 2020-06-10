GREENSBORO Vernell Jeffers, 77, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A pubic viewing will be held at Hargett Funeral Service, 905 E. Market St. from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10.

