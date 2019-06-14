GREENSBORO Mary Ruth Jones Jeffers, 96, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 15 at United Institutional Baptist Church, 802 E. Market St. Community Funeral Home is serving the family.
