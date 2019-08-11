AUGUST 1, 1939 - AUGUST 9, 2019 Marshall Joseph "Joe" Jarvis Jr., 80 passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. There will be a graveside funeral service at 2:00 on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Guilford Memorial Park. The Family will receive friends and family during visitation at 6:00-8:00 Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. Joe was known as a hard worker all his life. He was the owner of Joe Jarvis Carpets for over 40 years. He thoroughly loved telling jokes and had many friends. Joe deeply loved his family and enjoyed family time. He was always willing to help others and was known as a generous person. Joe was born August 1,1939 in Greensboro to the late Marshall Joseph and Louise Jarvis Sr. He is survived by his wife Shirley Jarvis; his son Marshall Joseph "Joe" Jarvis III and sister Jewell Jarvis Freeman. He was preceded in death by sisters, Bonnie Lou Hicks and Sylvia Jean Solomon. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is assisting the Jarvis Family. Forbis and Dick 1118 N. Elm Street
