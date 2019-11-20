MARCH 13, 1959 - NOVEMBER 17, 2019 Cindy Jarrett-Pulliam passed away on the morning of November 16, 2019, closely attended by family and friends. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at West Market Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Pam Strader officiating. The family welcomes all to join them at a reception immediately following the service in The Gathering Place within the church. Cindy was born on March 13, 1959 in Bartow, West Virginia. She was a graduate of the UNC Greensboro School of Nursing, obtaining her bachelor's degree in 1981 and master's degree in 1984. She married the love of her life, Larry Pulliam, in 1983 and together they raised two sons, Spencer and Christian. She was extremely proud of her boys and their partners, Elizabeth Spangler Pulliam and McKenzie Montana, and especially loved being a doting grandmother to her only granddaughter, Palmer Bailey. Cindy is also survived by her mother, Barbara Jarrett, sister, Robin Jarrett, and brother-in- law, Wes Norred. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Richard Jarrett and brother, Dru R. Jarrett. Throughout Cindy's life she was focused on her family and her lifelong calling to nursing and healthcare. She practiced for more than 30 years in acute care hospital settings across the local region and was admired for her promotion of health, passion for patient care, and desire to mentor future nursing leaders. Cindy last served as a vice president and chief nursing executive of Novant Health, with responsibility for the greater Winston-Salem market. Her family will best remember Cindy for her energy, enthusiasm, and tenacity. She enjoyed traveling with her family, keeping an immaculate home, and spending time in the country at "Manna," especially with her dad learning about bees and being outdoors. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Novant Health, Dr. Franklin Chen, and the oncology team for their care as well as the compassionate staff at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center. Additionally, they will be forever grateful to their large family of friends who assisted Cindy during her journey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to Novant Health, Cindy Jarrett-Pulliam Nursing Excellence Scholarship Fund, 1701 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, Attn: Mr. James Torrible/Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
