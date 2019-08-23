AUGUST 10, 1920 - AUGUST 21, 2019 Violet Marian Inman Jarrett, age 99, of Asheboro, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions of Asheboro. Mrs. Jarrett was born in Greensboro, NC on August 10, 1920 to Joe and Violet White Inman. She was retired from Southern Optical and was a member of Glenwood Friends Meeting in Greensboro. In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Jarrett, and half-brothers, Joe Inman, Jr. and Larry Inman. She is survived by her son, James C. "Jimmy" Jarrett, Jr. and wife Pat of Asheboro; grandson, Jamie Jarrett and wife Renee of Sedgefield; great-grandchildren, Heather Nichole Jerauld and husband Brian of Florida, Makayla Swaim and Jeff Swaim, both of Greensboro; great-great-grandsons, James and Nicholas; and half-sister, Janice McGee and husband Garyof Climax. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 High Point Road in Greensboro with Rev. Tommy R. Kidd, Sr. officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204-0009 or the charity of the donor's choice. Pugh Funral Home in Asheboro is serving the Jarrett family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203
