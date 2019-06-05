GREENSBORO Joyce B. Jarrett, 60, of Greensboro, died peacefully on May 30, 2019, at Beacon Place. Joyce was born on December 12, 1958, in Horry County, South Carolina to Carolyn Hatchell and the late Franklin Hatchell. She graduated from Trinity High School in 1977 and went on to complete the necessary requirements for real estate at GTCC in 1992. Joyce was a licensed real estate agent for 27 years and employed as a realtor by Berkshire Hathaway. Her love was for her friends, family, and the holidays. She is survived by two sons, Christopher Robin Burrow and Jason Nicholas Burrow; her mother, Carolyn Hatchell Bowers, and stepfather, Charles Bowers; and sister, Patti Buxton. A celebration of life will be held at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Archdale, 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Beacon Place at 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
