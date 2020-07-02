ASHEBORO Harvey Lee Jarrett, 83, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Private family graveside services, 11 a.m., Saturday, July 4 at Smithwood Christian Church, Liberty. The body will lie in state from 12 until 5 p.m. Friday at Loflin Funeral Home, Ramseur.

To send flowers to the family of Harvey Jarrett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 4
Private Family Graveside Services
Saturday, July 4, 2020
11:00AM
Smithwood Christian Church
6809 Kimesville Rd.
Liberty, NC 27298
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Private Family Graveside Services begins.

Tags

Load entries