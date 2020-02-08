OCTOBER 19, 1939 - FEBRUARY 6, 2020 Margie Knowles Jarrell, 80, went home to be with the Lord on February 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan Crowder officiating; burial will follow at Greenview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the funeral home and other times at her home. Margie was born on October 19, 1939 to the late Luther and Louise Knowles in Reidsville, NC. She graduated from Reidsville High School and later married John E. Jarrell in 1960. Margie retired from Burlington Industries after over 30 years' service; in that time she raised three daughters and was a loving wife and mother. She also was a devoted grandmother to her six grandchildren, eight great-granddaughters and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John E. Jarrell; children, Sharon McKinney (Mike), Pam Roberts, Cynthia Vogels (Jeff); grandchildren, Mark Surles (Shannon), Stacey Snead (Shawn), Johnathan Gaddis (Jessica), John Paul Roberts, Christopher Gaddis (Anna), Justin Roberts; great-grandchildren, Chyanne, Chloe, Zoey, Caylie, Aurora, Aerith, Margaret, Morgan; sisters, Doris and Kathy; sister-in-law, Sylvia; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Knowles. The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Scott Luking, Guilford County Hospice, and Rockingham County Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Jarrell, Margie Knowles
Service information
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Feb 10
Funeral Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
