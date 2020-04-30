APRIL 22, 1941 - APRIL 27, 2020 John Edward Jarrell, 79, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Greenview Cemetery with Reverend Ryan Crowder officiating. John was born on April 22, 1941 to the late Will and Mary Williams Jarrell in Reidsville, NC. He married Margie Knowles Jarrell in 1960. John retired from Rockingham County School System where he worked in maintenance, he raised three daughters and was a loving husband, father, and brother. He also was a devoted grandfather to his six grandchildren, eight great-granddaughters and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his children, Sharon McKinney (Mike), Pam Roberts, Cynthia Vogels (Jeff); grandchildren, Mark Surles (Shannon), Stacey Snead (Shawn), Johnathan Gaddis (Jessica), John Paul Roberts, Christopher Gaddis (Anna), Justin Roberts; great-grandchildren, Chyanne, Chloe, Zoey, Caylie, Aurora, Aerith, Margaret, Morgan; sister, Sylvia Fulp (Larry); sisters-in-laws, Betty, Doris and Kathy; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Jarrell; siblings, Junior, Maggie, George and Rosetta. The family would like to extend there thanks to Dr. Scott Luking and Rockingham County Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
