MADISON Clyde L. Janney, 78, died Friday, February 28, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the residence of his son, 5019 Hicone Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

