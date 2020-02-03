APRIL 3, 1945 - FEBRUARY 1, 2020 Lloyd Michael "Mike" James, Sr., 74, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County. A 1:00 p.m. funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Community Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Brightwell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday night, February 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home. A Rockingham County native, Mike was born on April 3, 1945, to the late Lloyd and Jewel Boles James. He was a proud member of the Dan River Masonic Lodge 129. He loved his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He traveled for work for over 30 years climbing water tanks. He enjoyed golfing and hunting pheasant in Nebraska around Thanksgiving. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sylvia Boles James of the home; his son, Lloyd Michael James, Jr. (Susie) of Mayodan; his three brothers, Steve James (Pat), Tony James, and Donnie James all of Mayodan; his grandchildren, Katie James Lawson (John) and Mason Lloyd Michael James, III (Jessica); and his great-grandchildren, Emma Lawson, Maci Lawson, Ava Lawson, Rhett Lawson, Hadlee James, and Bowen James. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mike James and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
