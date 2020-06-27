High Point--Pearl Flowers James, age 82, formerly of Darlington, SC, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Greensboro, NC. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Born January 27, 1938, Pearl was the daughter of the late Broadus Flowers and Alice Mims Flowers. She retired as a switchboard operator for Southern Bell. Pearl was involved with the Guilford County Humane Society, and was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 1991. She was a member of McLeansville Baptist Church. Surviving are her sons, Mickey James, Randall James, and Jody James, all of North Carolina; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Wright James; brother, Tony Flowers. Memorials may be made to Beacon Place Hospice Care, 2502 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; or to the Guilford County Humane Society, 2525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

