High Point--Pearl Flowers James, age 82, formerly of Darlington, SC, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Greensboro, NC. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Born January 27, 1938, Pearl was the daughter of the late Broadus Flowers and Alice Mims Flowers. She retired as a switchboard operator for Southern Bell. Pearl was involved with the Guilford County Humane Society, and was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 1991. She was a member of McLeansville Baptist Church. Surviving are her sons, Mickey James, Randall James, and Jody James, all of North Carolina; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Wright James; brother, Tony Flowers. Memorials may be made to Beacon Place Hospice Care, 2502 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; or to the Guilford County Humane Society, 2525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.